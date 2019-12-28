President Trump said Saturday that his willingness to combat homelessness in California and New York depends on whether their governors ask him “politely” for help.

Citing the “tremendous” homeless problem in both states, Mr. Trump said on Twitter the issue should be easy to resolve “with competence.”

“If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and ‘politely’ ask for help,” the president tweeted.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development reported earlier this month that the number of homeless people in California increased 16.4%, contributing to a 2.7% rise in the homeless population nationwide.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said rents in the state are too high and about one-third of renters are “one emergency away” from losing their homes.

Mr. Newsom called on the federal government to put “real skin in the game.” He has criticized the Trump administration for creating “bureaucratic roadblocks” to the state obtaining federal aid for homeless people.

“Federal leadership matters,” the governor tweeted. “Investments made during the Obama administration are proving effective and have contributed to more than a 50% drop in homelessness among veterans since 2010.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.