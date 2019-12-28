President Trump shared a social media posting Friday, two days after Christmas, that described himself as being “heaven sent.”

Mr. Trump’s accounts on Twitter and Instagram shared a nearly two-year-old internet post consisting of laudatory praise for his presidency and a meme of Jesus Christ.

“There’s so much to be thankful for regarding our POTUS Trump,” Twitter user @DaveSchreiber3 wrote in the January 2018 tweet shared by the president this week.

“I truly believe this man was heaven sent in order to save and protect the most gracious, benevolent, and in turn, prosperous country ever. God bless him and his family,” the tweet said.

The original tweet was accompanied by a meme that showed a depiction of Jesus Christ holding luggage. Captions above and below the image read “[Obama] kicked me out” and “[Trump] invited me back,” respectively.

Mr. Trump publicly responded to the tweet more than 700 days later, sharing it with his millions of Twitter followers and adding: “Thank you!”

The original posting and Mr. Trump’s response were subsequently shared on the president’s account on Instagram, Facebook’s popular photo- and video-sharing service.

Mr. Trump’s post on Twitter was among scores of tweets and retweets sent from his account Friday while he vacationed in Florida. His account posted more than 50 times within 24 hours, including during what liberal documentarian Michael Moore described Saturday as “another mad fit of late-night Twitter carpet bombing.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary, said in February that God “wanted Donald Trump to become president and that’s why he’s there.”

Rick Perry, Mr. Trump’s secretary of energy, made a similar remark last month when he said he told the president that he was “the chosen one” and “ordained” by God.

