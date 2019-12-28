Trump touts Moore predicting reelection: 'Nobody ever said Michael was stupid!'

President Trump reacted late Friday to liberal documentarian Michael Moore recently predicting that voters would keep the president in office “if the election were held today.”

Mr. Trump shared an article on Twitter that quoted remarks the Academy Award-winning filmmaker made in an interview this week in which he discussed next year’s presidential race.

“The problem is, is that he will — if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need,” Mr. Moore said about the president on Democracy Now!

Reacting on Twitter, Mr. Trump tweeted: “Nobody ever said Michael was stupid!”

Mr. Moore subsequently responded from his own Twitter account moments later shortly after midnight Saturday morning, replying: “Finally a truthful tweet from Trump!”

The president’s quip about Mr. Moore appeared in one of the dozens of tweets sent or shared from Mr. Trump’s official Twitter account Friday while he vacationed in Florida.

Mr. Moore, 65, won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for his film about American gun culture, “Bowling for Columbine,” and has earned accolades in the years since for films including “Fahrenheit 9/11” about the administration of former President George W. Bush and “Fahrenheit 11/9” about the 2016 presidential race won by Mr. Trump.

He successfully predicted Mr. Trump would defeat former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, outlining his case in a blog part entitled: “5 Reasons Why Trump Will Win.”

“They wouldn’t believe me in 2016 when I said you’d win MI, WI, & PA —& the result is now u sit there in Florida, consumed in another mad fit of late-night Twitter carpet bombing, yet finding the good graces of telling your followers that I’m not stupid & they should listen to me,” Mr. Moore said in another tweet early Saturday.

Mr. Moore has endorsed Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, to run as the Democratic nominee in 2020 against Mr. Trump.

Speaking in the interview cited by the president, Mr. Moore said he believed support for the president “has not gone down one inch” heading into the race.

“In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news,” Mr. Moore said about the president’s supporters.

“The good news is, again, number one, never forget, there’s more of us than there are of them. The majority of the American people agree with us. Seventy percent of the voters next year are women, people of color and young adults. OK? All that on our side,” Mr. Moore added. “So, what we have to do is we have to make sure we don’t give them another Hillary Clinton to vote for.”’

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.