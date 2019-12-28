By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - An inmate with the South Carolina Department of Corrections who escaped Friday has been tracked down and is back in custody.

Eric Ryan Dickerson, 28, walked away from his work crew near Caughman Park just after noon Friday, the corrections department said. News outlets report Dickerson was back in custody about 10 p.m.

Dickerson was in jail for a conviction of breaking into a car in Greenville County, according to SCDC records. He was sentenced to five years and started serving time in August 2018.

Dickerson was most recently in the Manning Reentry/Work Release Center in Columbia, assigned to a labor crew, records show. He was eligible for parole in October, but is not projected to be released from jail until April 2021, according to SCDC.

Information on new charges he may face has not been released.

