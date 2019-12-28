By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station.

Officers responded to the Xpress Fuel station in Hamden just before 9 p.m. Friday for reports of a gunshot victim, Hamden police said in a statement released Saturday.

Police found the victim, Corey Gomes, 35, suffering from at least one gunshot wound and slumped over in the front seat of a car.

Rescue personnel performed life-saving efforts at the scene before Gomes was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were announced.

The death was the second homicide in the city this month, according to the New Haven Register.

