By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station.

Officers responded to the Xpress Fuel station in Hamden just before 9 p.m. Friday for reports of a gunshot victim, Hamden police said in a statement released Saturday.

Police found the victim, Corey Gomes, 35, suffering from at least one gunshot wound and slumped over in the front seat of a car.

TOP STORIES
Michael Moore declares 'white people have not changed': 'You should be afraid of them'
Ivanka Trump says president's grandkids will determine whether she stays in White House beyond 2020
Trump conspiracy theories beyond the Steele dossier were passed to FBI

Rescue personnel performed life-saving efforts at the scene before Gomes was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were announced.

The death was the second homicide in the city this month, according to the New Haven Register.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide