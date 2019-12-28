BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Sandgate woman has been charged with animal cruelty and her husband has been charged with illegally owning nearly two dozen guns after a dog was found bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound at their home.

Joyce Cornell, 45, pleaded not guilty Friday to two felony counts of animal cruelty, while Scott Cornell, 50, pleaded not guilty to 20 misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime, the Bennington Banner reported.

According to police, a trash collector noticed the couple’s front doorstep was covered with blood Thursday, and responding troopers found the dog bleeding heavily from a neck wound. Joyce Cornell told police she shot the dog because it attacked her, authorities said. Scott Cornell told police the dog had become aggressive in the last month and bit him on Wednesday.

Attorneys for the couple did not return phone messages Saturday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.