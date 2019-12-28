Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, cast doubt in an interview airing Sunday about remaining in the White House if her father is re-elected next year.

“I am driven, first and foremost, by my kids and their happiness, so that is always going to be my top priority and my decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost,” Ms. Trump answered in response to being asked about whether she plans to remain in her father’s administration. “So they will really drive that answer for me.”

Ms. Trump made the remark in an interview conducted Dec. 19 by CBS and set to air Sunday on “Face the Nation.” An excerpt was released in advance Friday.

The president’s second child and eldest daughter, Ms. Trump, 38, has served since early 2017 as a senior adviser to her father’s administration. She has been married since 2009 to Jared Kushner, a real estate developer who also serves as a senior adviser to the president.

“I think for me, I came down here — it’s about the impact,” she said in the CBS interview. “It’s about being able to deliver for the forgotten men and women that I met over the course of two years as I campaigned around this country. And over the last two and a half years as I’ve traveled to almost every state in this nation. It’s about providing pathways to opportunity.”

Ms. Trump added that her work is “always unfinished,” however, adding, “We’ve done so much, but it’s not enough yet.”

