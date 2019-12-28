By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A woman has been shot to death in Kansas City, and another person has been arrested in the case, police said.

Kansas City police said in a news release that officers were called to an area near the Willow Glen apartments around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found a woman on the ground who had been shot. She died at the scene, police said. Her name had not been released by midday Saturday.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or with information about it to contact police.

Up to a $25,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to a homicide arrest in the case.

