KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police are investigating the death of a baby boy.

Police were called to a home late Thursday about a baby who was not breathing. Rescue workers were unable to resuscitate the 9-month-old boy, and he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death remains under investigation, the Kenosha News reported.

