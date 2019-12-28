By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man was found dead in a fire in an eastern Pennsylvania barn.

Emergency officials in Northampton County say crews responded to a 10 a.m. Friday call in Williams Township.

Coroner Zachary Lysek was called to the scene about an hour later and pronounced the 60-year-old man dead.

An autopsy was conducted Friday but more tests will be needed before a ruling on the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. State police and the fire marshall’s office are investigating the death. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

