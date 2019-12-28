By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A motorist has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in North Carolina’s largest city that occurred when a sedan struck a youth riding a bicycle, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Rodney Lycurgus McCorkle Jr., 19, was arrested Friday evening and charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The police investigation determined a Honda Civic traveling late Friday afternoon in northwest Charlotte struck a male juvenile riding a bicycle, who was thrown onto the hood and into the windshield, according to a Saturday news release. The Honda traveled a short distance before braking, after which the youth fell off the hood and into the roadway. The driver, with the bicycle stuck under the vehicle, then kept going.

Emergency workers found the bicyclist - who hasn’t been identified by police- and took him to Carolinas Medical Center, where he died, the release said. The mother of the vehicle’s driver called later to say her son wanted to turn himself in, according to police. Authorities say the vehicle was later recovered and determined to be stolen.

Police didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking information about McCorkle, including whether he has a lawyer.

