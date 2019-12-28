By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

TOTOWA, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man was killed and another person was rescued after an early morning fire in a New Jersey home.

Passaic County prosecutors say the blaze in Totowa was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authoroties say the body of 62-year-old Gregory Massaro was found on the second floor of the home.

Another person rescued from the first floor was uninjured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The home sustained severe damage, with windows on the second floor blown out and siding charred. The cause is under investigation.

