By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

A man has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after pleading guilty to gunning down a man in a New Jersey robbery seven years ago.

Prosecutors in Mercer County said 32-year-old Emmanuel Cruz and several relatives were standing on a Trenton street corner in November 2012 looking for someone to rob.

Prosecutors said they targeted 34-year-old Emilio Lopez, whom they did not know, and the victim was shot during the robbery.

Three suspects were arrested immediately, but Cruz remained free until his arrest three years ago across the river in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

Cruz pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Cruz must serve 85 percent of his Dec. 13 sentence before being eligible for parole. The original three defendants pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.

