By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - A Mandan man is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a state government agency.

Christopher Chase, 46, faces a felony terrorizing charge. According to a police affidavit, Chase allegedly threatened Workforce Safety and Insurance in social media posts, saying “I want them all to suffer the way I have,” and “Gonna take out as many as I can before they kill me so they know what it feels like.”

Police responded to a request for a welfare check after a caller saw the posts.

TOP STORIES
Trump touts Moore predicting reelection: 'Nobody ever said Michael was stupid!'
California's homelessness disaster: Increase of 21K is more than 'every other state combined'
Trump says California, New York must ask 'politely' if they want federal aid for homeless

Chase made his initial court appearance on Thursday. His bail was set at $1,000 cash with a stipulation that he not have contact with the state agency, The Bismarck Tribun e reported. He was not listed on the Burleigh Morton Detention Center roster on Friday. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and a home telephone number for Chase could not be located.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide