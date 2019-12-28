By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

The federal government has denied Pima County’s request to use $200,000 of border security funding to help cover the costs of operating a humanitarian shelter for migrants, a county official said.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the county Board of Supervisors in a memo Thursday that the denial cited a determination by federal officials that the proposed use of the money wouldn’t benefit border security.

The supervisors voted 3-2 in May to accept a $1.8 million Operation Stonegarden grant.

