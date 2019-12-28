By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Two people who had a past relationship were found dead by officers responding to a report of a man forcing a woman into a vehicle at a movie theater late Friday night, police said.

Police identified those killed as 21-year-old Jafar Tigue of El Mirage and 18-year-old Faith Villanueva of Surprise and said they were both shot.

Sgt. Greg Welch said no suspect was outstanding but that the police investigation was continuing and that he couldn’t confirm the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Welch said the responding officers were directed to a vehicle leaving the area of the theater and that they found the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.

Life-saving measures were performed but unsuccessful, Welch said.

