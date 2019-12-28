By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man has been shot to death outside a home in north Omaha, police said.

Omaha police were called to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found Johnton Banks, 23, of Omaha, in a front yard in the Miller Park area with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Several of the victim’s family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said, and a 10-year-old boy on the scene was injured by flying glass.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but no arrests had been reported by late Saturday morning. Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

