By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

HENRICO, Va. (AP) - Police in a central Virginia county are looking for a motorist whom they believe struck and killed an 89-year-old pedestrian.

The body of Rosa Brown was found Friday morning against a white picket fence, located about a block from where she lived in Henrico County, news outlets reported. Police were working to determine exactly when she was hit. Two people reported hearing a thud early Thursday evening.

It appears a car traveling south on East Laburnum Avenue struck the woman, and the driver didn’t stop, according to Henrico County Police Division Lt. Matt Pecka. He said officers haven’t determined whether heavy fog late Thursday and Friday was a factor in the crash or the body’s delayed discovery.

The collision marked the 10th pedestrian fatality this year in Henrico County, which has surpassed every other Richmond-area locality in pedestrian deaths two years in a row, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.

