Saturday, December 28, 2019

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - One person was taken into custody in a fatal shooting at a home in a rural area east of Flagstaff, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded Thursday to a reported of a shooting in the Cosnino neighborhood where the “suspected shooter” was at the residence along with the victim, the office said in a brief statement released Friday.

No identities were released, and the office it was withholding additional information about the case because it involves an active investigation.

Cosnino is 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Flagstaff.

