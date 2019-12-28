By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Kyiv expects to swap prisoners with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday.

The exchange was brokered by the Russian and Ukrainian presidents at peace talks in Paris earlier this month.

Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in their first meeting failed to find a compromise to end the five-year war that has killed 14,000 people, but agreed to revive the peace process and exchange prisoners.

TOP STORIES
Trump conspiracy theories beyond the Steele dossier were passed to FBI
GOP demands apology after liberal PAC features 'regretful' Trump voter who didn't vote in 2016
George Soros and his 'rented evangelicals' outed by Christian leaders

“The exchange should be tomorrow. We’re all waiting for it,” Zelenskiy said Saturday, calling it “the most difficult task this year.”

Separatist officials confirmed the exchange was to take place Sunday and said they expected to swap 55 Ukrainians for 87 rebels.

Earlier this week Ukrainian media reported that a court in Odessa released 11 people accused of terrorism in preparation for the exchange. Four others were released from jail in Kharkiv on Saturday.

The last major prisoner swap between separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces took place in December 2017, with 233 rebels exchanged for 73 Ukrainians.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide