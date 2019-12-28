By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 28, 2019

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found along the shoreline in a northwestern Pennsylvania park.

A duck hunter found the body floating in brush near the East Pier at Presque Isle State Park at about 9 a.m. Saturday, state police in Erie County said.

Coroner Lyell Cook told the Erie Times-News that there were no signs of trauma on the body, so it’s unclear whether an autopsy would reveal anything.

He said officials were more concerned about establishing the woman’s identity, since there was no identification on the body.

