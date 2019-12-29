Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang warned Sunday that the party needs to stop focusing on President Trump and more on the issues that got him elected.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Mr. Yang said Democrats haven’t asked any “hard questions” about how to truly sway over the voters that the president won in 2016, which was rooted in jobs and the economy.

”Democratic Party, unfortunately, is acting like Donald Trump is the cause of all of our problems. He’s a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease,” the tech businessman said. He argued that with the rise of automation, it isn’t just blue-collar jobs in Midwestern swing states that are in danger, but middle-class jobs across the country in retail and other service industries. “We have to have a way forward that works for all Americans independent of your political affiliation, so that’s what we mean by not left, not right, forward. These problems are technological and apply to us all,” he said. As many of his fellow Democratic candidates brace for an impeachment trial that is already dragging out, Mr. Yang said Americans already see this as a “ballgame.” He urged leadership to have the trial “quickly and expeditiously” in order to move on the election.

