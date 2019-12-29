By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Richmond Aririguzoh scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting to lead Princeton to a 71-62 win over Lehigh on Sunday night.

Jaelin Llewellyn and Ryan Schwieger added 12 points apiece and Drew Friberg had 11 off the bench for the Tigers (4-8), who have won three of four heading into Ivy League play.

Evan Taylor scored 14 points and Jordan Cohen added 13 for the Mountain Hawks (3-9), who take a seven-game losing streak into Patriot League play. Jeameril Wilson and James Karnik scored 12 points apiece.

Lehigh had 20 turnovers the Tigers turned into 23 points. Prince went 10 of 27 from 3-point range with Llewellyn and Friberg going 3 of 6.

