By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

WESTBROOK, Conn. (AP) - A bicyclist who was hurt after a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve has died, Connecticut State Police said on Sunday.

John Ingalls, 39, of Essex, was riding a bicycle when a driver struck the bike from the rear and continued driving, according to police. Officers received a call that an injured man was down near the scene of the accident late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they have identified a person of interest in the case and intend to apply for an arrest warrant.

Ingalls died on Saturday.

