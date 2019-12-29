Sen. John Kennedy said Sunday there are no “substantive rules” governing an impeachment trial, but he is still concerned about holding a fair trial.

“I don’t want [the public] saying, ‘Well, we were run over by the same truck twice. It was unfair in the House and it was unfair in the Senate,’” the Louisiana Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I want people to think it was a level playing field.”

While there’s an unmoving standoff between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the articles of impeachment, some Republicans are also concerned about the proceedings.

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski told local reporters last week that she was “disturbed” that Mr. McConnell is working so closely with the White House on the impeachment trial.

Mr. Kennedy said that every senator’s opinion is valid because there is no clear cut legal precedent for a political process like impeachment.

“It’s not a criminal trial. The Senate is not a jury. It’s both jury and judge,” he said. “There are no rules here.”

He did, however, argue it was unconstitutional for Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, to hold onto the articles of impeachment in order to pressure the Senate.

Mrs. Pelosi and Democratic Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York are demanding that more documents and White House officials that were blocked in the House investigation be allowed to testify.

But Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said last week there could be witnesses, but only after opening arguments are made. In the meantime, he said the entire process is stalled until the Senate has the articles.

