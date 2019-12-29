By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

Authorities say a suspect has been charged in the slaying of a 90-year-old man shot and killed outside a Pittsburgh cemetery.

Police in Allegheny County say 27-year-old Anthony Miller of White Oak was taken into custody Saturday evening in connection with the shooting earlier in the day.

Authorities said the victim was in a truck at the entrance to Calvary Cemetery in the Greenfield section of the city when he was shot in the head at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead several hours later at UPMC Presbyterian.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him as 90-year-old Samuel Rende.

Authorities said they believe the victim was “targeted.” They said Miller was found with two guns on him as well as a blood-stained gold ring belonging to the victim.

Miller is charged with homicide, robbery and weapons crimes. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Sunday.

