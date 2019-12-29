LIMERICK, Maine (AP) - The York County sheriff said Sunday he will release information about a fatal shooting by one of his officers as soon as he can, but for now, can’t speak publicly about the incident.

Authorities have said that a York County sheriff’s officer shot and killed someone at a Dollar General store in Limerick on Friday night, but they haven’t released the names of those involved or any details about the incident.

In a statement Sunday, Sheriff William King said he can’t release any information yet because the investigation is being handled by state police and the attorney general’s office, but he will do so as soon as he is able.

“In the meantime, I am limited and I thank you for understanding,” he said.

