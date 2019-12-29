By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police officers were investigating on Sunday a weekend shooting in Delaware’s largest city that left a 67-year-old man dead.

Police responded to the shooting late Saturday afternoon in the Riverside neighborhood of Wilmington. The gunshot victim died at the hospital, Wilmington police said in a news release.

The dead man’s name was not immediately disclosed. Police said more details would be released when possible.

