Sunday, December 29, 2019

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Police in a suburban North Carolina city said on Sunday they’re still trying to identify and arrest who is responsible for the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl outside of a mall.

Concord Police identified the victim as Avenanna Propst of Concord, who authorities say died at the scene Saturday night. Two other male juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.

Officers were responding to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall when reports of gunfire followed, police said.

Concord is a suburb of Charlotte. Police had secured the mall’s perimeter late Saturday and directed parents where to pick up children nearby.

