By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a downtown bar in St. Cloud early Sunday, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened inside the Red Carpet Nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers tried to revive the man, but he died at St. Cloud Hospital, the St. Cloud Times reported.

Police have made no arrests and have not released the name of the victim. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping police in the investigation.

