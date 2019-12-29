By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and wounded by police responding to a large fight in Allentown.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday to the fight, with witnesses reporting shots fired in the area. Arriving officers found a large number of people fighting and an individual on the ground near a trail of blood.

Police say a 31-year-old man holding a weapon refused orders to drop it and instead fled to a porch and “still brandishing the handgun, rapidly turned toward” and officer, who opened fire.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police say he will face charges of aggravated assault against a police officer and simple assault. Police say a black replica Ruger CO2 powered BB gun was recovered.

