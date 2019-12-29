By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee law enforcement officials say a man who attacked police officers has been shot and killed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says A.B. Carr, 31, is dead after he attacked officers with a metal object at an Elizabethton home early Saturday morning.

According to Elizabethton police, Carr was unauthorized to be at the home and “in violation of an order of protection.”

The TBI says Carr ignored calls to leave, which prompted officers to enter the home. The situation then escalated when Carr began attacking officers with a metal object.

The TBI says officers initially tried to use non-lethal force, but officers ended up shooting him to stop the assault.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries.

TBI does not release the names of the officers involved in fatal shootings. The agency is currently investigating and will hand over their findings to the district attorney general’s office.

