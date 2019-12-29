By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - Pope Francis appealed for prayers Sunday for the scores of people who lost their lives in a truck bombing in Somalia’s capital.

The pope joined international outcry over what he called “the horrible terrorist attack.”

Somali authorities have said 79 people were killed when the truck exploded at a security checkpoint during Saturday morning rush hour. Another 125 people were wounded.

TOP STORIES
Trump says California, New York must ask 'politely' if they want federal aid for homeless
GOP demands apology after liberal PAC features 'regretful' Trump voter who didn't vote in 2016
American colleges are veering into academic 'police state' territory

It was the worst attack in Mogadishu in more than two years. Somalia’s president blamed the al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida.

Also Sunday, 15 of the wounded were put on a plane to receive medical treatment in Turkey, Turkey’s privately owned DHA news agency reported. The bodies of two Turkish victims were also on board.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide