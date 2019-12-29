By Lauren Meier - The Washington Times - Sunday, December 29, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called President Trump to thank him for sharing intelligence that helped Russian forces prevent “the commission of terrorist attacks” in his country. 

According to a statement posted on the Kremlin’s website, the information was shared through “special services.”

The Kremlin provided no further information on aby potential terrorist threats to Russia but said the two leaders “agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism.”

