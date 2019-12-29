By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 29, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Several juveniles were among eight people arrested after at least three fights broke out at a Rhode Island mall on Saturday night, police said.

A small disagreement involving two young men broke out on the third floor of the Providence Place Mall at about 9 p.m., police Lt. Roger Aspinall told WJAR-TV.

Upon police and security personnel arrival, the disagreement developed into two large groups of people creating a disturbance by the escalators.

TOP STORIES
GOP demands apology after liberal PAC features 'regretful' Trump voter who didn't vote in 2016
Food fight! Nancy Pelosi's 'Animal House' impeachment
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem

A smaller fight also developed on the first level of the mall.

There was also another fight outside of the mall involving three young people.

Authorities arrested five juveniles in all, Aspinall said.

Those arrested will all be charged with being disorderly, he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide