President Trump received a briefing late Sunday on events regarding Iran in the past 72 hours from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley.

The high-level meeting was held at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the holidays.

“We will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters.

The U.S. conducted airstrikes Sunday in Iraq and Syria against five targets believed to be tied to Iranian-backed militia that are blamed for a series of attacks on facilities housing U.S. military forces.

