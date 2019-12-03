RENO, Nev. (AP) - Washoe County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that has shut down a park and public library in Spanish Springs north of Reno.

Deputies confirmed one person was killed in the shooting Monday afternoon near the Spanish Springs library at Lazy 5 Park.

They responded to reports of shots fired at about 3:30 p.m.

The library and park remained closed Tuesday and a senior meal service was canceled while detectives continue to investigate.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim.

No other details have been released.

