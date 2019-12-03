DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have released the identity of a man killed by police officers investigating a fatal shooting.

Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri tells reporters that 21-year-old Jerric Harris died Monday. He says Harris and 21-year-old Jamauri Burks argued that morning and Burks returned home. The nature of the argument is unclear. Neither man had a criminal history.

Capri says Harris then confronted and shot Burks, hitting him in the neck and torso. A bystander called 911 and Burks was taken to a hospital where he died. Capri says Harris was watching officers investigate the scene but was then pointed out by a witness and fled. He says that’s when Harris opened fire on pursuing officers, who shot him several times.

The officers are now on paid leave, per department policy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.