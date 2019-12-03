YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Officials are investigating a fire that caused an estimated $1 million in damage to a Yakima business that services electrical equipment, pumps and wells.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima Fire Department investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine if video footage is available in the alley of Picatti Bros. where the fire started.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 4:31 a.m. Sunday and found smoke and fire coming from the Picatti Bros. building. A three-bay shop was fully involved, with fire extending to the main building.

Picatti Bros. President Doug Picatti said Monday they remain open for business and that the fire started in the loading dock, damaged a storage building and reached the roof of one of the shops.

___

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.