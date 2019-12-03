SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico lawman convicted of abusing a driver in a bizarre, off-duty traffic stop is hoping a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling may lead to an early release.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a new lawyer for former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Tommy Rodella is planning to argue that a June decision applies to the lawman’s case and he should be released immediately.

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote on an unrelated robbery case out of Texas, struck down a firearms statute that added seven years to Rodella’s prison sentence.

In January 2015, Rodella was sentenced to 10 years and one month behind bars for convictions on two federal counts related to a road rage episode.

He’s serving time at a federal prison in Seagoville, Texas.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

