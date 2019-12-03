LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada authorities have ruled the death of a 6-year-old boy a homicide and the death of his mother a suicide after an October house fire killed them both.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the Gavin Palmer and his 47-year-old mother Renai Palmer died Oct. 8 after their house caught fire less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the Strip.

Authorities previously said they suspected the mother deliberately set the fire.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that Gavin Palmer’s death was a homicide and Renai Palmer’s death was a suicide.

Authorities say both died from carbon monoxide poisoning, smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

