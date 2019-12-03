House Democrats on Tuesday released an impeachment inquiry report that accused President Trump of abusing his office for personal political gain and obstructing Congress’ investigation into the wrongdoing.

The report from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence lays out the case for impeachment based on his asking the Ukraine president to investigate political rival Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

“The evidence is clear that President Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election. These investigations were designed to benefit his 2020 presidential reelection campaign,” said the committee chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat, in releasing the report.

Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the impeachment inquiry as a partisan “sham.”

The report detailed nine allegations of wrongdoing, including seeking foreign interference in an election, using the power of the presidency for personal political gain and engaging in “an unprecedented campaign of obstruction of this impeachment inquiry.”

The charge of obstruction was a major component. The Democrats said the White House blocking testimony by administration officials and Mr. Trump’s tweets that were critical of several witnesses at the pubic hearings, which they described as witness intimidation, threatened to the foundations of U.S. government.

“The damage to our system of checks and balances, and to the balance of power within our three branches of government, will be long-lasting and potentially irrevocable if the president’s ability to stonewall Congress goes unchecked,” the report said. “Any future president will feel empowered to resist an investigation into their own wrongdoing, malfeasance, or corruption, and the result will be a nation at far greater risk of all three.”

The report covered familiar ground. It detailed allegations that have been repeated since the launch of the inquiry in September. However, the report does not directly accuse Mr. Trump of engaging in “bribery” or “extortion,” which have been the mainstay of the Democrats’ allegations for weeks.

The only mention of “bribery” was in reference to the Constitution’s impeachment clause that spells out the reasons for removing a president from office as “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Still, the committee presented a grim depiction of the abuse of Oval Office power.

“The impeachment inquiry has found that President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the U.S. government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection,” it said. “In furtherance of this scheme, President Trump conditioned official acts on a public announcement by the new Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, of politically-motivated investigations, including one into President Trump’s domestic political opponent. In pressuring President Zelensky to carry out his demand, President Trump withheld a White House meeting desperately sought by the Ukrainian President, and critical U.S. military assistance to fight Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.”

The intelligence committee is expected to approve the report later Tuesday, likely in a party-line vote. The report then would be sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which is charged with drafting articles of impeachment.

The Judiciary Committee will open its hearings on impeachment Wednesday with testimony from constitutional scholars on whether the president’s actions warrant impeachment.

The White House said the report showed the lack of evidence against Mr. Trump.

“This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.