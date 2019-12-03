Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she would use her inauguration as president to provide free advertising to America’s biggest abortion provider.

During a campaign stop earlier this week in Iowa, the Massachusetts senator said that the Planned Parenthood scarf she wore to President Trump’s inauguration has another date penciled in.

“I spoke and I wore my pink Planned Parenthood scarf, now that’s two. Now here’s my plan for number three. I’m gonna be wearing that scarf when I’m sworn as president of the United States,” she said.

Planned Parenthood performs more than 300,000 abortions every year — about one-third of the U.S. total.

The group political action committee also has been a major funder of Ms. Warren’s campaigns, providing more than $20,000 since 2012, according to the Open Secrets website.

Ms. Warren supports removing all state restrictions on abortion by passing a federal law and also backs repealing the Hyde Amendment and providing taxpayers funds to subsidize the procedure.

