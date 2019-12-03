The FBI considers FaceApp, a popular smartphone application for manipulating photos, a “potential counterintelligence threat” due to its Russian origins, a letter showed Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, released a letter he received after raising concerns about FaceApp with both the FBI and Federal Trade Commission.

“The FBI considers any mobile application or similar product developed in Russia, such as FaceApp, to be a potential counterintelligence threat, based on the data the product collects, its privacy and terms of use policies, and the legal mechanisms available to the Government of Russia that permits access to data within Russia’s borders,” wrote Jill C. Tyson, assistant director for the bureau’s Office of Congressional Affairs.

Russia’s intelligence services maintain “robust cyber exploitation capabilities,” including the ability to “remotely access all communications and servers on Russian networks,” Mr. Tyson added.

Developed by Wireless Lab, a company based in St. Petersburg, FaceApp was launched in 2017. Several celebrities shared photographs on social media this summer that had been manipulated using the app to alter their appearances, sparking a surge in popularity and scrutiny alike that saw Mr. Schumer raising concerns with both the FBI and FTC in July.

FaceApp did not immediately return a message requesting its reaction to the letter released by Mr. Schumer. It previously said that it does not share or sell user data, nor is any stored in Russia.

“It was a PR problem,” FaceApp CEO Yaroslav Goncharov said about the scrutiny during a recent forum in Moscow. “There was no actual privacy problem, and all allegations were debunked by security researchers.”

Mr. Schumer seemed unconvinced, however.

“The personal data FaceApp collects from a user’s device could end up in the hands of Russian intelligence services,” Mr. Schumer told The New York Post. “It is simply not worth the risk.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.