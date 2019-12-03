A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday in favor of upholding congressional subpoenas seeking financial records of President Trump.

The ruling came after the House Financial Services and the House Intelligence Committee sought records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One in connecting to Mr. Trump and his family. The House Democrats are probing the president’s business dealings in connection to potential foreign influence in the election.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, though, said the lower court should ensure sensitive personal information is protected and is giving the parties a chance to object to the disclosure of specific documents, according to The Associated Press.

“The Supreme Court has said that a high degree of deference should be accorded to actions taken solely by Congress,” the court’s opinion said.

Brianne Gorod, chief counsel for the Constitutional Accountability Center, said the ruling upholds congressional oversight authority.

“The public interest strongly supports allowing Deutsche Bank and Capital One to comply with the House’s subpoenas,” Ms. Gorod said.

