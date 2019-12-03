It could be considered one of the most powerful plugs in the world. President Trump this week tweeted his appreciation of a new book:

“Great writer and historian, Doug Wead, has written a true (not Fake News) account of what is going on in Washington and the White House. His new book, ‘Inside Trump’s White House’ is an incredible description of a very exciting and successful time in our country’s history,” Mr. Trump noted.

Indeed, “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency” relied on in-person interviews with the president himself, his family and staff. The author was more than appreciative by Mr. Trump’s vote of confidence.

“I was so completely humbled. I am also so grateful that somebody — and it doesn’t have to be me — is at last telling the president’s real story. People want facts now, not some anonymous account,” Mr. Wead tells Inside the Beltway.

He has interviewed six presidents, and now calls Mr. Trump “the most impactful president in modern American history” by virtue of his unwavering work ethic.

“President Trump has a powerful history, and it blows away anonymous accounts,” Mr. Wead continues, describing the Trump era as one of “stunning” and “beautiful” peace and prosperity.

Mr. Trump is also transforming the office of the presidency thorough his hands-on approach and frank, independent communications to the public, which skirt the press via social media. Mr. Wead also cites a comment made by of German statesman Otto von Bismarck in 1867.

“Politics is the art of the possible, Bismarck said. But as a businessman, Trump goes to solve the hardest problem first. It now becomes the art of impossible. This is a man who will pick up the phone and call a world leader and simply say, ‘Let’s talk’” Mr. Wead said.

He also had a thought about the news media’s ill treatment of first lady Melania Trump, noting that the press is now turning into “a pack of junior high school mean girls.”

TRUMP BUMP IN THE MAKING

Black Friday and the shopping days that followed recently broke records for consumer spending. Christmas could duplicate that phenomenon.

“Americans expect to spend $846 on Christmas gifts this holiday season, a $52 increase over a year ago and, along with 2015 and 2017, one of the best readings in the past decade. The increase from 2018 portends a strong holiday spending season this year,” writes Gallup analyst Jeffrey M. Jones.

“The 2019 holiday season is poised to be a strong one for retailers. Americans’ predictions of how much they will spend on Christmas gifts this year is one of the highest estimates in Gallup’s trend and shows a substantial increase from last year,” Mr. Jones continued.”Currently, Americans’ confidence in the economy is strong, with Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index just below its post-recession high. Low unemployment and record stock values have helped to create an economic situation that is leading Americans to estimate they will spend a little more this Christmas.”

‘BO SNERDLEY’ FOUNDS A PAC

He is well-known on the air waves as “Bo Snerdley,” the senior producer for Rush Limbaugh’s daily talk radio show, heard by an audience of 14 million. His real name is James Golden, however — and he is now on a mission to “make Black Americans Republican again.”

With fellow black conservative Autry Pruitt, Mr. Golden has founded New Journey PAC, a political action committee that promotes conservative values among black Americans and includes MAGA.BLACK, a new online destination for one and all, they say.

“For 80 years, the Democratic Party has taken the black vote for granted. Under the leadership of President Trump, black Americans enjoyed the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded. The Trump approach has produced an economy that works for all Americans, yet Democrats are promising more of the same — votes for crumbs. It is simply not enough to stand on the sidelines and hope for the best,” the two founders say in their mission statement.

“The concept was not to build a destination solely for black conservatives or to solely promote black conservatism, but to be a destination for all conservatives. We are fed up with the racial narratives that the left uses to paint conservatives as bigots and racists,” the statement said.

The two founders also cite poll numbers from Rasmussen Reports and Emerson College that now place support for President Trump among blacks at an “astonishing” 34%.

CONSERVATIVES OF NOTE

The press is not keen on recognizing conservative accomplishments. That is not the case at the third annual Impact Awards in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, which honors steadfast stalwarts who have worked to advance conservative principles in business, academia and entertainment. Hosted by the nonprofit United in Purpose interest group, the awards recognize those “whose impact would not be recognized by today’s mainstream culture,” the organizers say. The ceremony will be held at a glittering hotel a few blocks from the White House.

An “outstanding” award goes to Canadian psychology professor Jordan B. Peterson, the lifetime achievement’ award goes to Robert P. George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton University.

Other award recipients include investigative broadcast journalist Sharyl Attkisson, pro-life author Abby Johnson, who wrote “Unplanned,” Eric Cochran of Project Veritas; Justin Danhof, general counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research; Jason D. Hill, philosophy professor at DePaul University; Rep. Mark R. Meadows, North Carolina Republican; syndicated columnist Michelle Malkin and documentary filmmakers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer.

POLL DU JOUR

• 44% of U.S. adults are “extremely enthusiastic” about voting in the 2020 presidential election; 52% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 46% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall are “very enthusiastic” about voting in 2020; 31% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 17% overall are “somewhat enthusiastic” about voting in 2020; 9% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 11% overall are “not too” or “not at all” enthusiastic about voting in 2020; 7% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

Source: A CNN/SSRS poll 1,007 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 21-24 and released Friday.

• Helpful information to [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.