An ad hoc committee of the D.C. Council has voted unanimously to recommend to expel council member Jack Evans after its investigation found that he had used his elected position to benefit his private clients.

The committee consists of all 13 members of the council except Mr. Evans. It voted Tuesday afternoon to recommend his expulsion to the full council.

Mr. Evans, Ward 2 Democrat and the city’s longest serving lawmaker, would be the first council member ever expelled by fellow lawmakers.

The process requires the committee to vote on its final report,which is scheduled for next Tuesday. The report will include the expulsion recommendation and statements from council members.

As required by the council’s code of conduct, a hearing will be convened to give Mr. Evans an opportunity to make his case before the full council votes on the expulsion recommendation.

