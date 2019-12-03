Two top Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee Tuesday called for hearings with Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz.

Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina said Mr. Horowitz must appear before Congress to discuss his report on the FBI’s surveillance of a key figure in President Trump’s campaign.

In a letter to Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, New York Democrat, the two Trump allies said there is “significant public interest” in Mr. Horowitz’s testimony.

“We trust that you will invite Inspector General Horowitz at a hearing of the committee in the near future, and we ask that you work with us to chose a date for this year,” Mr. Meadows and Mr. Jordan wrote.

Mr. Horowitz is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Dec. 11, two days after the release of his report on whether Obama-era FBI officials improperly spied on members of the Trump campaign.

The Democratic-controlled House has not scheduled a hearing with Mr. Horowitz.

