Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 9-point lead over his nearest 2020 Democratic presidential rival, according to a poll released Monday that also showed Mr. Biden’s national support dip below 30% for the first time since April.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 29% of potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers, according to the Morning Consult poll.

He was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 20%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 15%, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 9%.

Despite the lead, Mr. Biden’s support fell below 30% for the first time since he jumped into the race in April. It’s down from a high of 41% in early May.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg were next at 5% apiece. They were followed by entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4%.

Mr. Bloomberg, who made a late entry into the race last month, picked up 3 points of support compared to a Morning Consult survey taken immediately after last month’s Democratic debate.

The new survey of 15,733 potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers was taken from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.